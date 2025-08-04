Min. of Communications inaugurates Ghana Post governing board

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, has inaugurated a new governing board for Ghana Post.

The new 7-member board is chaired by Ms. Petra Aba Asamoah, with Ms. Rita Sraha serving as the Managing Director.

Other members include Mr. Alexander Yaw Arphul, Mr. Jerry John Kofi Asiedu, Dr. Samuel Ayeh, Mr. Edward Perry Nelson, and Ms. Susanna Asaabea Nyampong.

Speaking at the event, Mr. George urged the board to lead the transformation of Ghana Post into a modern provider of postal, logistics, courier, and financial services in line with government’s 24-Hour Economy agenda.

He encouraged the team to focus on innovation, efficiency, and excellent service delivery.

By: Jacob Aggrey