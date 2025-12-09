Minister directs MMDAs to ensure traffic-free Yuletide

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), together with the Accra and Tema Regional Police Commands, to institute enhanced traffic management measures to ensure the free flow of movement across the region throughout the 2025 festive season.

According to her, the period was often characterised by heavy traffic and it was her responsibility as chairperson for the Regional Security Council to ensure that residents and people who visit the region were able to move about safely, efficiently and without unnecessary obstruction.

Addressing MMDCEs and senior officers of the Ghana Police Service, including Regional, Divisional and MTTD Commanders, Ms Ocloo said the region was expected to witness a significant rise in human and vehicular activity, therefore it is her responsibility to ensure smooth movement.

She noted that the festive period often comes with heavy congestion, particularly around major intersections, markets, malls, restaurants and popular entertainment centres, making it necessary for a coordinated response to prevent gridlock and ensure public safety.

To this end, the minister announced intensified patrols, strict enforcement of traffic regulations and the deployment of additional MTTD personnel to critical hotspots.

She also ordered the towing of all abandoned vehicles along principal streets to the nearest Police Command, with owners to be surcharged GH¢2,000. The move, Ms Ocloo explained, was to ensure unobstructed movement for both motorists and pedestrians.

The minister also appealed to commercial drivers, traders, pub and club operators and event organisers to cooperate with authorities by avoiding practices that will disrupt traffic flow.

Furthermore, she stressed that indiscriminate parking, unauthorised street trading and obstruction of pavements would not be tolerated. She again charged the assemblies to maintain clean and orderly public spaces, especially during peak periods.

Ms Ocloo disclosed that the directives followed a meeting with the President, during which all MMDCEs were instructed to ensure the immediate desilting of choked drains, clearing of bushy medians and a general improvement in sanitation across their jurisdictions.

She cautioned that any MMDCE who failed to comply with the directives during and beyond the festive period would face sanctions.

The Minister also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or security officer, assuring the public that every report would be treated with urgency.

Additionally, she emphasised that the measures were not intended to inconvenience the public but to safeguard lives and support socio-economic activities during the celebrations.

Ms Ocloo expressed optimism that with full cooperation from stakeholders, the region would experience a peaceful and orderly festive season. She extended warm wishes to all residents of the Greater Accra Region, praying for a safe and memorable Christmas for every household.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

