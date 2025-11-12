Minister for Energy and Green Transition briefs Parliament on intermittent power outages

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition John Abdulai Jinapor has appeared before Parliament to explain the recent intermittent power outages in Asante Akim.

According to the Minister the Juansa feeder serves Asante Akim North under the Electricity Corporation of Ghana (ECG) Konongo District which originates from the Konongo Primary substation.

He added that the Juansa feeder spans approximately 234.5 circuit kilometres and its extended length has resulted in low voltage conditions for customers located at the tail end of the line.

Mr. Jinapor said this on the floor of the House when he was presenting a statement on the power situation in Asante Akim.

He stated that between April 1, and September 30, 2025, the feeder recorded three unplanned outages, five planned outages He added that two were due to ECG emergency load shedding, one was due to GRIDCo load shedding and additional two for corrective maintenance.

He indicated that in the immediate term, voltage improvement Technology (VIT) installations have been deployed on the feeder to improve service delivery.