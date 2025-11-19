Minister reports 2025 Aquaculture output target to Parliament

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, has informed Parliament of the Ministry’s 2025 aquaculture production target of 38,604.32 metric tonnes.

Addressing the House, the Minister announced that the projected increase is driven by strengthened strategic planning, rigorous monitoring, and a results-focused operational strategy.

The Minister added that ongoing capacity-building efforts and direct support to fish farmers are expected to provide a strong foundation for achieving the sector’s growth ambitions next year.