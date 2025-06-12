Ministry of Health hosts forum to drive Universal Coverage

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is taking significant steps towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through a three-day forum focused on strengthening community health systems.

This initiative aims to improve health outcomes by enhancing the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) program, which has been the foundation of Ghana’s primary care system for over two decades.

Held under the theme; “Achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through Strengthened Community Health Systems for Better Health Outcomes,” the forum commenced with an opening ceremony that brought together key stakeholders from across the health sector.

The discussions at the opening session centred on reflecting on the current state of Ghana’s community health system, identifying existing gaps, sharing best practices, and agreeing on practical next steps to ensure the system reaches its full potential.

In his address at the opening, the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, emphasised the importance of collaboration, innovation, and dialogue in the collective effort towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He noted that throughout the forum’s duration, participants would engage in insightful discussions, foster partnerships, and explore new approaches to strengthening community health systems as a cornerstone of Universal Health Coverage.

The Minister also acknowledged the persistent challenges that continue to hinder healthcare accessibility, including limited financial access, gaps in service readiness, and inadequate infrastructure.

He underscored the urgent need to address these barriers through strategic investments, targeted policy reforms, and strengthened stakeholder collaboration, the very objective of the forum. “That is the only way to build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable health system for all,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General and Head of the Division of Community Health Systems and Health Promotion at Africa CDC highlighted the vital role of community health in advancing UHC across the continent.

He remarked, “Community health is not merely a sector it is the heartbeat of our health systems. It connects our citizens to essential services, empowers individuals and families to take charge of their health, and drives progress towards universal health coverage.”

This forum signals a renewed commitment by the MOH and its partners to prioritize community-level healthcare as the foundation for achieving accessible, affordable, and equitable services for all Ghanaians.

As the deliberations continue over the three days, it is expected that the forum will shape actionable strategies and reinforce the country’s determination to deliver health for all, ensuring that no one is left behind.