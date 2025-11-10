Mob attack forces temporary closure of Ehi Police Station

The Volta Regional Police Command has temporarily closed the Ehi Police Station in the Ketu-North Municipality following a violent mob attack that destroyed police property, burned vehicles, and set the station ablaze. The incident followed the murder of 32-year-old Julius Sablah by 25-year-old Kofi Agbavitor.

According to Chief Inspector Francis Kwaku Gomado, Volta Regional Head of Public Affairs, preliminary investigations revealed that on Monday, November 3, 2025, at about 9:00 a.m., Agbavitor stabbed Sablah to death with a jackknife.

After the attack, Agbavitor sought refuge at the Ehi Police Station when chased by an irate youth demanding his life for “instant justice.” Police refused to release the suspect, angering the youth, who mobilised others to attack the station with stones, clubs, and other objects.

The mob damaged office property, including television sets and stationery, and set an exhibition car and two police vehicles on fire. The attackers also assaulted police officers on duty and beat Agbavitor to unconsciousness before setting the station ablaze.

A reinforcement team eventually restored order. Three injured police officers and Agbavitor were taken to Saint Anthony Hospital at Dzodze for medical attention.

Chief Inspector Gomado noted that video footage of the attack is being reviewed, and those responsible will be identified, arrested, and prosecuted.

The Volta Regional Police Command urged the public, particularly the youth, to resolve disputes through lawful means rather than resorting to violence.

BY SAMUEL AGBEWODE, HO

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q