MoGCSP expresses sorrow over demise of Ms Joana Deladem Yabani

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protec­tion has learnt with deep sorrow and concern about the tragic death of Ms Joana Deladem Yabani, a final-year Biological Sciences student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Ms Yabani was found lifeless on campus on February 27, and the preliminary investigations have led to the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in this heinous act.

“During this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ms Yabani’s family, friends, and the entire university community.

The Honourable Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection has personally engaged with the immediate family of the victim and assured them of the Ministry’s support as they navigate this time of sorrow, “a statement issued in Accra yesterday by the Public Affairs Unit of the MoGC­SP indicated.

The incident, it said, under­scored the urgent need to address gender-based violence in the coun­try, adding that no individual should ever have to suffer such cruelty, especially at the hands of someone they trust.

“As a Ministry, we unequivocal­ly condemn this heinous act and all forms of violence against women and girls.

We call on law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is swiftly and firmly served. The Min­istry is actively engaging relevant stakeholders, including the police, civil society organisations, and university authorities, to strengthen measures that prevent such trage­dies and support survivors of gen­der-based violence,” the statement emphsised.

The Gender, Children and So­cial Protection Ministry encouraged young people, especially students, to seek support and protection from the counseling units of their respective schools, including the school authorities, parents, and the police.

“We urge the public to speak up against gender-based violence and work together to create a society valued, and protected.

The Ministry remains commit­ted to seeking justice, providing support, and fostering a society where every individual can live in dignity, safety, and freedom from violence,” it added.

The statement further under­linde that the public can contact the Ministry’s Helpline of Hope Call Centre on its toll-free numbers, 0800-800-800 or 0800-900-900, for complaints and enquiries.

Additionally, issues of sexual and gender-based violence could also be reported to the Domestic Violence Call Centre via the toll-free number 0800-111-222.

BY TIMES REPORTER