MTN Ghana ends employee volunteerism campaign

MTN Ghana has ended its annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care employee volunteerism campaign that mobilises staff to give back to communities through practical and impactful initiatives.

Organised under the theme “Connecting at the Roots: Con­necting Communities with Dig­ital Tools,” this year’s campaign was a clarion call to bridge the digital divide, promote inclu­sion and bring digital tools to underserved communities across Ghana.

In 21 days, MTN staff rolled up their sleeves, moved beyond MTN touchpoints and embed­ded themselves in communities, providing tools and training to empower and improve liveli­hoods.

At the end of this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care, MTN employees in all 16 regions with MTN’s partners clothed 500 school children in dignity, trained over 100 youth in tech skills, empowered over 200 women with sustainable livelihood skills, onboarded thousands onto MTN digital platform myCare to access health services and equipped 50 farmers with Agri-tech tools

Speaking at the closing cere­mony, the Chief Corporate Ser­vices and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, said, “This year’s Y’ello Care was not just a project; it was a move­ment of hearts.”

“We didn’t simply reach communities; we stood with them. From the pottery sheds at Torgome to smart farms in Nyankpala, from ICT labs to rural classrooms, we showed that service is not something we do, it is who we are,” she said

She also expressed apprecia­tion to all partner organisations whose support made this year’s campaign impactful, including Opportunity Industrialisation Technical Institute, Holland Green Technology, Pel’s Farms Foundation, Matamis, Mobile Web Ghana, MedPharma, Duapa Workspace, Uni Jay Ltd, Eras­mus Ackon, Elijah, Innovative Hub, Abdul Karim Awudu, and Louis Marie.

In a goodwill message deliv­ered by Florence Toffa, CEO of Mobile Web Ghana, one of the partner organisations, she thanked MTN Ghana for invest­ing in the youth of Dominase in the Central region as part of this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care.

She said, “In communities like Dominase, young people have devices in their hands. With the skills training provided through MTN’s support, these devices have become powerful tools for income generation and self-employment”.

She called for support from other organisations for the provision of more opportunities that equip young people with skills and confidence to thrive in a technology-driven world.

The 21 Days of Y’ello Care Challenge is an annual employee volunteer initiative launched by MTN Group in 2007 to encour­age MTN staff to commit their time and resources to communi­ty service for 21 days in June.

