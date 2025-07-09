MTN Ghana ends employee volunteerism campaign
MTN Ghana has ended its annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care employee volunteerism campaign that mobilises staff to give back to communities through practical and impactful initiatives.
Organised under the theme “Connecting at the Roots: Connecting Communities with Digital Tools,” this year’s campaign was a clarion call to bridge the digital divide, promote inclusion and bring digital tools to underserved communities across Ghana.
In 21 days, MTN staff rolled up their sleeves, moved beyond MTN touchpoints and embedded themselves in communities, providing tools and training to empower and improve livelihoods.
At the end of this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care, MTN employees in all 16 regions with MTN’s partners clothed 500 school children in dignity, trained over 100 youth in tech skills, empowered over 200 women with sustainable livelihood skills, onboarded thousands onto MTN digital platform myCare to access health services and equipped 50 farmers with Agri-tech tools
Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, said, “This year’s Y’ello Care was not just a project; it was a movement of hearts.”
“We didn’t simply reach communities; we stood with them. From the pottery sheds at Torgome to smart farms in Nyankpala, from ICT labs to rural classrooms, we showed that service is not something we do, it is who we are,” she said
She also expressed appreciation to all partner organisations whose support made this year’s campaign impactful, including Opportunity Industrialisation Technical Institute, Holland Green Technology, Pel’s Farms Foundation, Matamis, Mobile Web Ghana, MedPharma, Duapa Workspace, Uni Jay Ltd, Erasmus Ackon, Elijah, Innovative Hub, Abdul Karim Awudu, and Louis Marie.
In a goodwill message delivered by Florence Toffa, CEO of Mobile Web Ghana, one of the partner organisations, she thanked MTN Ghana for investing in the youth of Dominase in the Central region as part of this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care.
She said, “In communities like Dominase, young people have devices in their hands. With the skills training provided through MTN’s support, these devices have become powerful tools for income generation and self-employment”.
She called for support from other organisations for the provision of more opportunities that equip young people with skills and confidence to thrive in a technology-driven world.
The 21 Days of Y’ello Care Challenge is an annual employee volunteer initiative launched by MTN Group in 2007 to encourage MTN staff to commit their time and resources to community service for 21 days in June.
