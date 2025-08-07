Murtala Mohammed to be buried in Tamale today – Family

The family of the late Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala, has announced that he will be laid to rest today, Thursday, August 7, in Tamale.

The families of Alhaji Ibrahim Zeng made up of Alhaji Sharif Savannah, Alhaji Baba Sambii, Afa Abdul Somed Faarukiya, and other relatives, made the announcement in a funeral notice released on Wednesday evening.

They were joined by prominent members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South and Minister for Education; Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North; Hon. Attah Issah, MP for Sagnarigu; Hon. Ali Adolf Mburidiba, the Northern Regional Minister; and Hon. Abubakari Adam Takoro, Mayor of the Tamale Metropolis.

According to the announcement, friends, sympathizers, and members of the public are invited to gather at the Anbariya Islamic Institute in Nyanshegu at 10:00 a.m. for the Janaza (Islamic funeral) prayers.

The body will then be conveyed to the Zujung Cemetery for burial, in line with Islamic traditions.

“May the soul of our beloved brother rest in Jannatul Firdaus,” the statement said.

Murtala Mohammed died on Wednesday, August 6, in a tragic Ghana Air Force helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of the Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, senior government officials, and military officers.

The incident occurred during an official assignment in the Ashanti Region of the country, throwing the nation into mourning.

By: Jacob Aggrey