NACOC arrests first suspect in $296 million Australia-linked methamphetamine case

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), has arrested the first suspect in connection with a 320-kilogram methamphetamine shipment intercepted in Australia.

According to a statement issued by NACOC on Wednesday, the drugs, valued at about $296 million on the streets, were traced to a storage facility in Girraween, Australia, in April 2026.

The Commission described the arrest as a major breakthrough in efforts to uncover the criminal syndicate behind the movement and diversion of the drugs.

“NACOC investigators are currently working alongside international partners to track down remaining suspects believed to be part of a wider, multi-jurisdictional network,” the statement said.

The Commission noted that the arrest marks an important step in a coordinated international effort to dismantle a sophisticated transnational drug trafficking syndicate.

It added that intelligence gathered from the arrest would help investigators identify and apprehend other members of the global criminal network.

NACOC reaffirmed its commitment to working with international partners to protect the region from the activities of large-scale drug trafficking organisations.

The Commission said further arrests are expected as intelligence-led operations continue across several jurisdictions.

By: Jacob Aggrey