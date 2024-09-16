Nana Afrakoma II celebrates 60 years as Queen mother of Akwamuman

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo, on over the weekend joined the people of Akwamuman in the Eastern region to celebrate 60 years of illustrious reign of Nana Afrakoma II as the Queen mother (Akwamuman Hemaa).

President Akufo-Addo also supported the durbar with GH¢100,000 and boxes of Black Label, Hennessey, Red Wine, and Champagne to be served at theBo­gyawe Palace, Akwamufie.

The colourful durbar, that was interrupted a bit by a short rain shower, featured the display of the rich culture and tradition of the Akans and Akwamuman, including firing of musketry amid drumming and dancing, and was graced by some high profile dignitaries.

They were the former Presi­dent, Mr John Agyekum Kufuor, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and her children, former Minister of Agriculture, Mr Afriyie Akoto, and the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency, Mr Thomas Apem Nyarko.

Others included the Dor­maahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II representing the Aduana fraternity, the Anum Man­hene, Akusiaku Brempong Kumi Sasraku VII, representing the East­ern Regional House of Chiefsand the local council of churches.

Speaking on behalf of the Pres­ident, the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Asuogyaman Constituen­cy, Mr Pius Hadzide, lauded Nana Afrakoma II for the various devel­opmental projects and initiatives she had overseen in Akwamuman since her enthronement as Queen mother on March 9, 1964.

The Omanhene of Akwamu, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, in a brief remark,said he was inspired by the 60-year rule of Nana Afrakoma II that had culminated into the establishment of the Nana Afrakoma Foundation and Nana Afrakoma Vocational Institute to train and equip the youth with vocational skills.

According to him, such initia­tives by Nana Afrakoma II were commendable as it had helped to address issues such as school dropout and teenage pregnancy in the Akwamu traditional area.

Odeneho KwafoAkoto III further appealed to Akufo-Addo to assist the initiatives of the Nana Afrakoma II, especially Nana Afrakoma Vocational Institute to ensure that the youth benefited from training it provided.

He also appealed tothe President to support the Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL) as the company that provided employment for the youth of Akwamuman was struggling.

“When you come to Akwamu­man, there are a lot of companies such as the ATL that produce­high-quality fabrics that can com­pete with international standards. Unfortunately, ATL is struggling, and the youth are always at our doorstep to express their concern about the situation. It is very wor­rying and I would like you to revive the company for us,” Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III appealed.

Additionally, he also urged Akufo-Addo to help Akwamuman reclaim all lands it had lost to the government to help undertake various developmental projects in the area.

Moreover, he advised the citizen­ry to remain united irrespective of their political affiliation ahead of the December 7 general election­and also advised the youth to desist from the intake of hard drugs that could destroy their lives.

Nana Afrakoma II, with a face beaming with joy, said she was overwhelmed by the honour accorded her and thanked the planning committee, the chiefs and people of Akwamuman for that given to her during his 60-year reign as the Akwamuman Hemaa.

The Chairperson of the Plan­ning Committee of the durbar, Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah, in her welcome address, indicated that the Akwamu Palace was partnering with the School of African Studies, University of Ghana, to institute annual lectures and produce a documentary in honour of Nana Afrakoma II.

FROM BENJAMIN ARC­TON-TETTEY, AKWAMU