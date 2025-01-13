Nation thanks God for peaceful elections

Christians and Muslims have offered thanksgiving for the blessing of God making the country have a peaceful election, and for the President to put in place mech­anisms for the smooth running of the country.

On Friday, the Muslims took their turn when President John Dramani Mahama and his delegation joined the congregation at the Central Mosque at Kawukudi in Accra to pray for contin­uous peace and stability of the country after the election.

President John Dramani Mahama (standing) addressing the Muslim thanksgiving service Photo: Stephanie Birikorang

Led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the congregation prayed to Allah for a peaceful and stable country after a very competitive December 7 general election.

The National Chief Imam prayed to Allah to grant the President the strength and wisdom to put his govern­ment in place and to work to restore the economy and improve the life of Ghanaians.

Addressing the service, President Mahama urged Ghanaians to embrace peace and collaboration, urging political party supporters to avoid repeating mistakes of the past.

He condemned the actions of some National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters storming government offic­es to forcibly remove officials, claiming that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) did the same when they came to power in 2016.

“This is why Ghanaians voted the NPP out—because of bad governance, which included actions like these. We can’t repeat their mistakes,” President Mahama said, calling for civility and respect in political transitions.

Expressing gratitude, he thanked the Muslim community for their over­whelming support during the elections and their consistent efforts to promote peace.

“Your constant peace messages in your various engagements, as well as your votes for the NDC, have been vital in safeguarding our nation and strengthening democracy,” he stated.

The President also acknowledged the crucial role played by Muslim leaders, including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Sharubutu, and Sheikh Umar Ibrahim, in promoting peace and unity throughout the electoral process.

Reflecting on Ghana’s democratic principles, he lauded the Electoral Commission, security agencies, and political party agents for the roles they played in ensuring the success of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

However, he lamented the loss of five NDC members during the 2024 elections, a reminder of eight other members lost in the 2020 elections.

He stated that justice needed to be served for those who had lost their lives and that if not, the continued injustice would breed impunity.

President Mahama said his office had written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the incidents and provide a report.

He assured the Muslim community of his administration’s commitment to inclusivity and pledged to ensure Mus­lim women could freely dress in their religious attire in all settings.

He also reiterated his commitment to fulfilling campaign promises, which included reducing hajj fees, introduc­ing Islamic banking instruments, and providing scholarships for students in deprived Muslim communities.

He promised more scholarships for Muslim students, the recruitment of Arabic teachers, and the establishment of the Soyayya Fund to support women in the Zongo communities, who often struggle to secure financing from tradi­tional banking institutions.

The President announced that the holiday following the Ramadan Fast would be extended to two days, provid­ing more time for rest and celebration.

President Mahama reiterated his commitment to serving the people with humility and fostering a spirit of peace and collaboration, ensuring that Ghana remained a beacon of democracy and stability.

He described the thanksgiving service as a moment of reflection and prayer for Allah’s guidance.

“This is a time to reflect and seek Al­lah’s guidance as we lead with humanity and listen to the voice of the people,” he said.

The Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, in a remark, praised the Muslim community for their prayers and peaceful conduct during the elec­tions, adding, “The Muslim community demonstrated that leaders should be chosen based on integrity and capacity, rather than religious affiliations.”

In a related development, President Mahama joined the Christian com­munity yesterday at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) at a service dubbed “Christian Worship and Celebration,” to give thanks and praises to God for peaceful elections and transfer of power from the NPP to the NDC.

In attendance were, the Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; General Secretary, NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey; Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, Alhaji Collins Dauda; MP for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka; MP, Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

