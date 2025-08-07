National Tragedy!! …Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, Alhaji Muniru, 5 others perish in helicopter crash

The Ministers of De­fence and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, MP, Ta­male Central, have been confirmed dead.

The duo perished in a helicopter crash in the Adansi area in the Ashanti Region yesterday.

Also confirmed dead were the Acting Deputy National Security Coordina­tor and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru, and Dr Samuel Sarpong, the Second National Vice Chairman of the governing National Democratic Con­gress and a former Ashanti Regional Minister.

The rest are Samuel Aboagye, a former NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Obuasi East Constituency, Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Offi­cer Mane-Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Dr Samuel Sarpong, 2nd Vice Chairman, NDC Mr Samuel Aboagye, Former Parliamentary candidate, NDC Murtala Mohammed, Environment Minister Squadron Leader Peter Anala Alhaji Muniru Mohammed,Acting Dep. National Security Coordinator.. Dr Omane Boamah, Defence Minister

The eight were on board a Z9 helicop­ter operated by the Ghana Armed Forces, flying from Accra to the Ashanti Region.

Announcing the unfortunate incident, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, said “the President (President John Dramani Mahama) and government extend con­dolences and sympathies to the families for our comrades and servicemen who died in service to the country”.

Govt directs flags fly at half mast

Mr Debrah directed that “all flags are to fly at half-mast until further notice”.

Present at the announcement were the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and the Ministers of Finance, Education, Roads and High­ways, and Transport.

Also present were the Deputy Minis­ters for Lands and Natural Resources, Defence, Roads and Highways and other senior government officials and the top brass of the military.

Earlier, the Ghana Armed Forces, at about midday, announced in a statement that the helicopter which took off from Accra at 0912hrs was heading for Obuasi.

According to the Armed Forces state­ment, the helicopter was off radar and that efforts were underway to establish contact.

It is unclear where the team was head­ed but the Ministry of Lands and Nat­ural Resources was launching the Re­sponsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme at Obuasi.

The event was part of government’s ef­forts to end illegal mining; an inter-min­isterial campaign which involves both the Ministries of Defence and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Until his demise, Dr Omane Boamah was the Director for IT and Election for the governing party. He also served as the Minister for Communication between January 2013 and January 2017.

Alhaji Dr Murtala, on the other hand, was a second term MP. He was also a former MP for the Nanton Constituency between 2013 and 2017 and also served as a Deputy Minister for Information and Trade and Industry in the first John Mahama administration.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI