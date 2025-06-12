NCA clamps down on 62 defaulting stations

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has directed non-compliant FM Broadcasting Stations to immediately suspend operations on their respective frequencies for various infractions.

According to the NCA, the enforcement action has become necessary due to persistent violations of regulatory requirements, specifically Regulations 54 and 56 of the Electronic Communications Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 1991) and the Conditions of their FM Broadcasting Authorisations.

This action follows a directive issued by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George, mandating the NCA to enforce applicable sanctions on stations found to be in violation of the regulations in the recent audit conducted by the NCA to ensure full compliance with licensing and operational requirements in the broadcasting sector.

Following this directive, the NCA has commenced enforcement of regulatory sanctions against defaulting entities identified in the Frequency Audit Report in phases.

The categorisation of infractions under the first phase is as follows: