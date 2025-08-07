NCA moves to suspend MultiChoice Ghana’s Pay TV authorisation over pricing concerns

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has notified MultiChoice Ghana Limited of its intention to suspend the company’s authorisation to operate a satellite pay television service in Ghana.

In a press release issued on Thursday, August 7, 2025, the NCA stated that the action is being taken in accordance with Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), following concerns over MultiChoice Ghana’s pricing model, which the regulator described as “inimical to the public interest.”

According to the statement, the NCA has served the company with a formal notice, giving it thirty (30) days to respond.

During this period, MultiChoice Ghana may submit its objections, provide remedial actions, or present its views to avoid the suspension.

“This regulatory action is subsequent upon the company’s pricing model which is deemed inimical to the public interest,” the NCA said in the release.

The NCA is the body mandated to license and regulate electronic communication services in Ghana. It operates under the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769), which replaced Act 524 of 1996.

By: Jacob Aggrey