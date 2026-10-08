NCTC Calls for Regular Exercise to Prevent Heart Disease

The National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCTC) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) on Saturday organised a health walk to encourage Ghanaians to make physical activity part of their daily routines to protect their heart health.

The walk, which started and ended at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra, formed part of activities to mark World Heart Day 2026, under the theme, “Heart disease can hide in plain sight: Don’t miss a beat.”

Participants walked through principal streets of the central business district to promote regular exercise and raise awareness on the need to prevent cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) through healthier lifestyles.

The programme also featured a practical demonstration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support to equip participants with skills to respond to medical emergencies.

Participants were taught how to check whether a person who had collapsed was responsive and breathing, call for emergency assistance and perform chest compressions where necessary.

The Director of the NCTC, Dr Kow Entsua-Mensah, addressing journalists after the health walk, said CVDs remained a major cause of death in Ghana, with an increasing number of people in their 30s, 40s and 50s affected.

He said many cardiovascular conditions could be prevented or managed through early detection, healthier lifestyles and timely treatment.

Dr Entsua-Mensah urged the public to take advantage of health facilities at the community and district levels to undergo routine health checks rather than wait until they developed severe symptoms.

He encouraged Ghanaians to regularly check their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels, maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, reduce salt and processed food intake, get adequate sleep and avoid smoking.

“Ghanaians must begin to take personal responsibility for their heart health by adopting healthy habits and knowing their key health indicators to reduce the burden of CVDs in the country,” he urged.

This year’s theme highlights the importance of recognising the signs and symptoms of cardiovascular diseases and taking steps to prevent and control them.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH