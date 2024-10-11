NDC ensures equal opportunity for every Ghanaian – Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman of the National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has debunked the perception that all political parties aim to clinch political power to loot the state to enrich its members.

According to him, the NDC is different from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as it portrays a culture of non-discrim­inating acts and harnessing social and human development.

He was speaking at a rally in Logba Alakpeti in the Afadza­to South District of the Volta Region.

“The attempt by many people to lump all of us together (NPP and NDC) together and say that the parties are the same is wrong”, he said.

He explained that the NDC, due to its beliefs and ideolo­gies ensures that there is equal opportunity for every Ghanaian irrespective of tribal background, or political affiliations.

Mr Nketia asserted that the NPP on the other hand is prin­cipled to be discriminatory in the share of development and employment opportunities when in charge of the government.

“You know that when NPP is in power that is not the belief they work with. They work with principle that suggests that some Ghanaians are more Ghanaian than others. So, when it comes to recruitment into the security ser­vices, employment into any gov­ernment services or any oppor­tunity that should be available for all Ghanaians, they make sure that some Ghanaians are discriminated against and then other Ghanaians are projected,” he outlined.

He added that the NDC believed that the country’s resources should be channeled into initiatives that would benefit the citizenry, hence the party’s primary objective is to undertake development projects when in power.

He said, “That is why when we are in power you see us focusing on roads, electricity, water, educa­tional facilities, things that benefit everybody, while our opponents will be sharing money to individ­uals to Influence them to vote to retain them in power. When they bring the money, please take the money, it is your money which they should have used to fix the market, to build the technical school or the roads and the water that Togbe has been complaining about.”

“But they chose to use the money on themselves and leave the balance to come and buy you to retain them in power to continue doing the wrong things” he added.

The NDC’s campaign in the Afadzato South District is aimed at obtaining all valid votes on December 7th, 2024.

The constituency has been a traditional seat of the opposition party since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

