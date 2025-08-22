NDC’s Joseph Yammin urges Mahama to halt galamsey taskforce operations

The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin, has asked President John Dramani Mahama to order the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Interior Minister to halt the operations of the galamsey taskforce in the country.

He accused the taskforce of engaging in extortion and corrupt practices in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, the taskforce was not genuinely fighting illegal mining but rather creating more problems for miners and communities.

Mr. Yammin said many of the operations carried out by the taskforce were only focused on checking documents of miners without addressing the real issues.

He noted that government must sit with stakeholders to find a lasting solution to illegal mining instead of using taskforces that end up harassing people.

The NDC organizer added that failure to address the issue properly could lead to more unsolvable problems in the future.

By: Jacob Aggrey