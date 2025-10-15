NIA establishes Help Desk to assist National Service personnel with Ghana Card verification

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has set up a Help Desk at the National Service Authority (NSA) Head Office at Airport in Accra to assist prospective National Service Personnel who are facing difficulties verifying their Ghana Cards on the registration portal.

The Authority has also opened a Personal Information Update Service Point at the same location for applicants who need to correct or update their personal details.

The update service attracts a fee of GH¢60, which is the standard charge at all NIA District Offices nationwide.

As part of efforts to ensure a smooth registration process, the NIA instructed all its offices across the country to give priority to prospective National Service Personnel.

By: Jacob Aggrey