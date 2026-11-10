NIA suspends date of birth changes on Ghana card until further notice

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has temporarily suspended all date of birth changes on the Ghana Card across the country.

The suspension takes effect from Monday, November 9, 2026, and will remain in force until further notice.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Authority said the decision followed a review of its date of birth update process, which revealed the need for stronger safeguards.

The NIA said it was engaging key institutions, including the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the Births and Deaths Registry, to strengthen the guidelines for processing such requests.

It explained that the consultations were aimed at ensuring a transparent, credible and standardised system for handling date of birth changes.

During the suspension, no new applications for date of birth changes will be accepted or processed at any NIA office nationwide. Requests already being processed will also not be approved.

The Authority said it would notify the public once the consultations were completed and the revised guidelines were ready.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused and appealed to the public for understanding and cooperation.

By: Jacob Aggrey