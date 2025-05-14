NLA boss explores tech partnerships in China to transform lottery Operations

The Director General of the National Lottery Authori­ty (NLA), Mr Mohammed Abdul-Salam, has forged part­nership with Genlot Game Technology, and participated in the Huawei Executive Exchange in China.

This forms part of broader efforts to modernise Ghana’s lottery systems, extend services to rural areas, and combat unregulat­ed paper-based operations.

The visit to China was to further the Authority’s digital agenda, which involved strategic trip meetings, according to a state­ment issued by Mr Abdul-Salam, copied The Ghanaian Times.

It said the visit began in Shenzhen with an in-depth session at Genlot Game Technolo­gy’s headquarters.

Mr Abdul-Salam met with senior execu­tives, including Genlot CEO, Franz Liu, and CTO Hui Shou, along with key figures from their international business development and research teams.

Huawei representatives, including Meng Gencang, Government and Public Sector Solution Expert, participated in the discus­sions.

Genlot showcased a range of lottery innovations, including secure, scalable Point-of-Sale (POS) systems designed for low-infra­structure environments.

The NLA Director General expressed strong interest in these POS technologies as a solution for digitising rural lottery operations and eliminating illegal ticket sales.

Huawei highlighted the potential of inte­grating Genlot’s hardware with its cloud and cybersecurity infrastructure to create a secure and seamless operational ecosystem.

Additionally, the NLA team participated in the Huawei Executive Exchange at Huawei’s Shenzhen facilities.

The exchange featured demonstrations and presentations by Huawei’s top experts, such as Xia Zun, COO of Huawei Global Public Sector BU, and Ian Zhu, Head of Huawei Ghana’s Enterprise Business Group.

Presentations focused on how Huawei’s AI tools and cloud platforms could enhance effi­ciency, data protection, and service delivery in the public sector.

Huawei’s exhibitions at the Shannon and Planck Halls showcased next-generation solutions, including smart city integrations and 5G connectivity technologies that could significantly impact Ghana’s digital infrastruc­ture in the lottery sector.

The visit also provided the Ghanaian delegation with opportunities for facility tours and cultural exchanges in Dongguan and Shenzhen. The team visited Huawei’s Europe­an Town campus in Dongguan, explored the Sanyapo Library to gain insights into the company’s innovation ecosystem, and tested next-generation smart devices at the Huawei flagship store.

The trip ended with a farewell dinner and city tour, strengthening the sense of partner­ship and shared vision between the NLA and its Chinese counterparts.

Several key takeaways emerged from the visit. Genlot’s POS systems were identified as essential for the NLA’s plans to expand into rural areas, while Huawei’s digital infrastruc­ture was deemed crucial for securing and scaling the Authority’s operations.

Both companies expressed enthusiasm for collaborative pilot projects and capacity-build­ing initiatives to drive innovation in Ghana’s lottery sector.

To advance these ideas, the NLA will establish a technical committee to assess the proposed technologies.

Discussions for a Memorandum of Under­standing (MOU) with Huawei Ghana, led by Ian Zhu, were expected to commence soon.

A follow-up virtual session with Genlot’s international team will also be scheduled to finalise procurement timelines.