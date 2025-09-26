NLC directs Railway Workers Union to suspend strike and attend talks on September 30

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Railway Workers Union of Ghana to suspend its planned strike and peaceful picketing and appear for negotiations on September 30, 2025.

In a letter to the Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, the Union informed the Police that the NLC had responded to its earlier communication about the planned action.

According to the Union, it has agreed to comply with the Commission’s directive and will honour the negotiation process in good faith.

The Union, however, indicated that if its demands remain unresolved after the scheduled talks, it will go ahead with the industrial action on a new date, which will be communicated to the Police and the public.

The Railway Workers Union expressed appreciation to the Police Service for its support and understanding as it works toward a fair resolution of its concerns.

By: Jacob Aggrey