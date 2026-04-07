NPA Donates GH¢1m to Ghana Medical Trust Fund

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has donated GH¢1 million to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to support the treatment of non-communicable diseases, particularly cancer.

The Authority described the contribution as a token to support the Fund’s efforts to provide care for persons suffering from critical illnesses.

Speaking at the presentation in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, said the donation reflected the authority’s commitment to supporting national interventions aimed at saving lives.

He noted that the cost of treatment for some conditions remained high, citing an instance where a patient’s medical bill rose to about GH¢700,000, and stressed the need for collective support to ease the burden on affected families.

Mr Tameklo also called on other organisations, particularly petroleum service providers, to support the Fund, noting that such contributions would help expand access to treatment for patients across the country.

He assured that the Authority would continue to support the Fund within its capacity as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Receiving the donation, the Administrator of the Fund, Ms Obuobia Darko-Opoku, expressed appreciation to the NPA, describing the gesture as significant, especially at a time when about 45 per cent of deaths in the country are linked to non-communicable diseases.

She said the Fund was undertaking key interventions, including the establishment of three catheterisation laboratories in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Ms Darko-Opoku added that an existing facility at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, which was decommissioned following a fire outbreak, is being replaced, while new centres are under construction at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

She explained that the centres were being designed as one-stop facilities, equipped with theatres, intensive care units, pharmacies and consulting rooms to provide comprehensive care.

Ms Darko-Opoku further announced that the Fund would begin operations this month across 30 health facilities, including 10 regional hospitals, five teaching hospitals and selected district hospitals.

She said the initial phase would focus on cancers such as prostate, cervical and breast cancers, as well as selected childhood cancers, with plans to expand gradually to cover other non-communicable diseases.

By Stephanie Birikorang

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