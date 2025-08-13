NPA threatens closure of illegal Fuel Stations

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has warned that it will close down or decommission all outlets operating in the petroleum downstream sector without the required license.

In a public notice, the Authority said it had observed that some individuals were engaged in the illegal storage and marketing of petroleum products.

It cautioned such persons to comply with the necessary regulatory requirements to avoid sanctions.

The NPA referred to the National Petroleum Authority Act, 2005 (Act 691) as amended, which states that no person shall engage in any petroleum downstream business without a license issued by the NPA Board.

It explained that the downstream sector covers activities such as the importation, exportation, transportation, processing, refining, storage, distribution, marketing, and sale of products including crude oil, gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, and kerosene.

The Authority added that a license can only be granted to a Ghanaian or a foreign company in a registered joint venture with a Ghanaian, in line with local content rules.

It noted that licensed operators were also required to display their license in a prominent place on their premises.

The NPA urged members of the public to contact its offices or visit its website for more information.

By: Jacob Aggrey