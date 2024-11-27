NPP needs majority in Parliament… to facilitate Bawumia’s rule in 2025 – NPP stalwart

Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a former organ­iser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, says the party requires majority in Parliament, to facilitate the national development agenda of a next government of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NPP former organiser said the chances of the party winning the December 7 polls and retaining political power was high, adding that it was glaring that the elec­torate were ready to vote for Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP, in the 2024 Election.

Mr Mensah said: “my fears are the parliamentary elections and voter apathy,” and cautioned the electorate against the temptation of voting “skirt and blouse” on December 7.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odomase, in the Sunyani West Constituency capital, Mr Mensah, said “we need a strong parliamentary presence to enable President Bawumia to do active business in 2025”.

“In fact, without a strong parliamentary presence on our side, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) may disrupt and frustrate our government in facilitating the holistic development of the nation”.

Mr Mensah urged the elector­ate to go out in their numbers on December 7 and vote massively for Dr Bawumia and the various NPP parliamentary candidates through­out the country.

He advised NPP supporters not to repeat the unfortunate scenar­io “where the NDC uses their numbers in Parliament to hinder progress and development”.

“We don’t want to witness the repeated NDC parliamentary boycotts under a Dr Bawumia ad­ministration in 2025, because that will cripple government businesses and derail development process,” Mr Mensah stated.

Mr Mensah said “admittedly, some electorate and NPP members might be fed up and disappointed in a couple of incumbent MPs of the party contesting the elections.”

He, therefore, appealed to NPP supporters and sympathisers to consider the interest of the nation, and come out in their numbers and vote for Dr Bawumia on Decem­ber 7. -—GNA