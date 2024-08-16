 NPP outlines strategies to get 85% votes in Ashanti Region

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has outlined strate­gies to attain 85 per cent of votes in the Ashanti Region in the 2024 presidential election.

According to the party’s leader­ship, door-to-door campaigning will be rigorous and well-implemented.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, speaking at the launch of the region’s cam­paign, said the NPP’s aim to win all parliamentary seats in the jurisdic­tion remains active.

The party had targeted a little over 70 per cent in the coming elections, but running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh at his outdooring in Kumasi reviewed the figure to 85 per cent.

According to the Chairman of the NPP Manifesto Committee, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the at­tainment of this objective is largely dependent on the organisation units of the party.

“Our target to win all 47 con­stituencies is still in motion. We will have to deliver it. The running mate has also given us an 85 per cent target, which should be done as well,” he said.

Though the Ashanti Region remains the NPP’s stronghold, its highest percentage attained in a general election is 76.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Fremah Opare has also emphasised the role of the women’s wing in attaining the set target.

