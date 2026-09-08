GOC inaugurates planning c’ttee for Tour du Ghana 2026

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has officially inaugurated a Central Planning Committee to oversee the organisation of the Tour du Ghana 2026.

The committee is chaired by Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome, a former Member of Parliament and former Chairman of the Parliament’s Select Committee on Sports.

Other members of the committee are drawn from the GOC, Ghana Cycling Federation, National Sports Authority (NSA), African Cycling Satellite Network, Ghana Police Service (MTTD), Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, National Road Safety Authority, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), among others.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr Richard Akpokavie, President of the GOC, said the committee’s support for the event was driven by its potential to promote cycling and inspire greater youth participation in the sport.

Mr Woyome, the committee’s chairman, in his acceptance remarks, pledged to work with all stakeholders to ensure the successful staging of the competition.

“I accept this responsibility with a clear understanding that the success of this important international cycling event will depend on our collective commitment, teamwork and attention to detail,” he said.

He urged committee members to approach their responsibilities with urgency and dedication, stressing the need to deliver a professionally organised event that would enhance Ghana’s reputation on the international sporting stage.

Mr Shaaban Mohammed, General Secretary of the GCF, outlined details of the 2026 edition.

According to him, the race would feature 11 stages covering a total distance of 2,401.7 kilometres, made up of 1,406.4 kilometres of competitive racing and 995.3 kilometres of transport sections.

The route would pass through the Northern, Savannah, Bono East, Bono, Ashanti, Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra regions.

Mr Mohammed said participation would increase from 12 teams in 2025 to 15 teams in 2026, with about 90 cyclists expected to compete. He added that teams from Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom had already confirmed their participation. –GNA