Ampem Darkoa Ladies in WAFU Zone B WCL final

Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies are through to the final of the 2026 WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League (WCL) qualifiers after beating FC Dynamique of Benin 4-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian champions continued their perfect run in the championship, maintaining their perfect record in Burkina Faso.

Top striker, Milot Pokuaa, opened the scoring in the 16th minute after connecting to a fantastic pass to give the favourites the perfect start at the August 4 Stadium in Ouagadougou.

Rebecca Asemani doubled the lead in the 28th minute before Gloria Adomako made it 3-0 in the 38th minute, giving Ampem Darkoa a commanding first-half lead.

The Techiman-based side continued their dominance after the break and added a fourth through Milot Pokuaa in the 66th minute to complete her brace.

FC Dynamique pulled one back late on, but it was only a consolation as Ampem Darkoa held on to secure a convincing 4-1 victory and book a place in the final.

The Ghanaian champions will now face Nigerian side Edo Queens in the final slated for Saturday, at the August 4 Stadium.