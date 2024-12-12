Nsawam Adoagyiri MP calls for suspension of transition process

The Member of Parlia­ment (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank An­noh-Dompreh, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to suspend the transition process until all parliamentary results are fully declared by the Electoral Com­mission (EC).

Annoh-Dompreh’s appeal follows disputes over the dec­laration of several parliamen­tary results, including that of Nsawam Adoagyiri.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, at the party’s office in Nsawam, Annoh-Dompreh criticized the National Dem­ocratic Congress (NDC) for what he described as irrespon­sible behaviour, calling for the establishment of a secure plat­form by the Electoral Commis­sion to announce the remaining results.

“Let me appeal to the out­going president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We know he has set in motion a transition process as a matter of course. We want to appeal to the president: he who comes to equity must come with clean hands, so the transition process should be halted.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should halt the transition process, and John Dramani Mahama, presi­dent-elect, must show the same equity, must speak to his peo­ple, and we must ensure that all the other seats are declared duly by the EC before the transition process goes on,” he stated.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh also described as totally false the accusations levelled against him about his involvement in the shooting incident at the Nsawam Adoagyiri Collation Centre.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh has been accused of shooting an observer, Richard Taboh, in the full glare of the public when confusion broke out at the collation centre.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh, who denied shooting the young man, called on the leadership of the Ghana Police to institute a thorough investigation into the shooting incident.

The process of transfer of power to President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC will take-off with the joint transition team set to be inaugurated.

The President-elect in his victory speech in Accra on Monday revealed that he and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have agreed to have both teams put together today.

“We agreed on an early in­auguration of a joint transition team as early as Wednesday the 11th of December,” he an­nounced.

The team is expected to have top echelons of the NDC and specified ministers and other senior government officials as stipulated by the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845). – Citi newsroom