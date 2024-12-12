Nsawam Adoagyiri MP calls for suspension of transition process
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to suspend the transition process until all parliamentary results are fully declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).
Annoh-Dompreh’s appeal follows disputes over the declaration of several parliamentary results, including that of Nsawam Adoagyiri.
Speaking to the press on Wednesday, at the party’s office in Nsawam, Annoh-Dompreh criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he described as irresponsible behaviour, calling for the establishment of a secure platform by the Electoral Commission to announce the remaining results.
“Let me appeal to the outgoing president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We know he has set in motion a transition process as a matter of course. We want to appeal to the president: he who comes to equity must come with clean hands, so the transition process should be halted.
“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should halt the transition process, and John Dramani Mahama, president-elect, must show the same equity, must speak to his people, and we must ensure that all the other seats are declared duly by the EC before the transition process goes on,” he stated.
Mr Annoh-Dompreh also described as totally false the accusations levelled against him about his involvement in the shooting incident at the Nsawam Adoagyiri Collation Centre.
Mr Annoh-Dompreh has been accused of shooting an observer, Richard Taboh, in the full glare of the public when confusion broke out at the collation centre.
Mr Annoh-Dompreh, who denied shooting the young man, called on the leadership of the Ghana Police to institute a thorough investigation into the shooting incident.
The process of transfer of power to President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC will take-off with the joint transition team set to be inaugurated.
The President-elect in his victory speech in Accra on Monday revealed that he and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have agreed to have both teams put together today.
“We agreed on an early inauguration of a joint transition team as early as Wednesday the 11th of December,” he announced.
The team is expected to have top echelons of the NDC and specified ministers and other senior government officials as stipulated by the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845). – Citi newsroom