Okudzeto Ablakwa brings energy and reorientation to Foreign Affairs Ministry – Prof. Etse Sikanku

A lecturer at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UNIMAC), Prof. Etse Sikanku, has commended the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for what he describes as renewed energy and direction at the ministry.

In a written piece, he noted that the minister has introduced a strong sense of purpose and reorientation to the sector, adding that his level of commitment goes beyond ordinary expectations.

He explained that his leadership reflects a blend of intellect, clear policy direction and active engagement, which continues to enhance Ghana’s image internationally.

According to him, his performance is rooted in years of preparation and dedication to public service, particularly during his time as a ranking member in Parliament where he distinguished himself.

He added that such preparation, patience and sacrifice offer valuable lessons for young people who aspire to leadership roles.

Prof. Sikanku further described him as a shining example of modern African leadership in foreign affairs, noting that his work is making Ghana and the continent proud.

He expressed hope that he will continue to contribute meaningfully to national and continental development.

By: Jacob Aggrey