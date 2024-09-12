One remanded, others granted bail for allegedly killing

The police at Abor in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have grabbed three suspects in connection with the death of Bessah Gadah, a 42-year-old man, at Tsiame in the region.

The suspects, alleged­ly beat, killed and secretly buried Gadah.

Kwabla Zate, the main suspect, was arrested by the police together with two others, who were lat­er granted police inquiry bail for allegedly murder­ing Gadah and secretly burying the body.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency, Mr David Kpatta, the Assembly Member of the area, said Gadah was allegedly mentally imbalanced.

The Assembly Mem­ber said, “We cannot tell what caused the death of the deceased since the information we are having is now scanty. But the police will continue with their findings.”

Eklugah Doe, relative of Gadah, alleged that the suspects were six in number, whilst three were apprehended.

He told GNA that Gadah was allegedly beaten, molested killed, and buried secretly in the house by about six culprits.

Superintendent Atongnab Daniel Carlos, the Police Commander at Abor, when contacted, confirmed the incident to the GNA, but declined to give details as investiga­tions continued.

He urged members of the public to assist with information as the police continued to chase those behind the crime.

Earlier, the GNA gathered that a team of experts from the Volta Regional Police Head­quarters had visited the area to assist in investiga­tions. —GNA