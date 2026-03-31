Otto Addo sees improvement despite Ghana defeat to Germany

Head coach of the Ghana national football team, Otto Addo, has expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance despite their defeat to Germany in an international friendly.

Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat against Germany in Stuttgart.

Speaking at a post match press conference yesterday, he noted that the team showed improvement compared to their previous game against Austria.

He explained that the match against Germany provided valuable lessons for the players.

He said such high level games are important for the team’s development, even when the result does not go in their favour.

He added that the players will take the positives from the match and build on them.

According to him, facing a strong side like Germany helped the team gain useful experience.

He described it as a good test for the players and an opportunity to measure their progress.

He further indicated that the team will continue to learn and improve as they prepare for future matches.

By: Jacob Aggrey