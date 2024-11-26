Playing in Dormaa has nothing to do with tactics – Ogum

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, believes that remaining calm at an ‘ag­gressive’ venue aided his team to pick up a win at Dormaa.

He said this in a post-game interview after Kotoko beat Aduana Stars 2-0 to end a four game losing streak and condemn Aduana Stars to just a win in its last six games.

Patrick Asiedu and in-form forward, Albert Amoah, scored for Kotoko in the ninth and 61st minute to maintain Dr Ogum’s unbeaten run at the venue.

Giving reasons for his team’s strong performances at the venue over the years, Dr Ogum pointed to a calm approach to the game as a major factor.

“I think it’s about self-confi­dence, it’s about determination. Playing in Dormaa has nothing to do with tactics; it has something to do with the confidence of the team, the determination of the team…and I think the calmness of the team.”

“I know the venue to be an aggressive venue and if you come as aggressive as possible, it wouldn’t help; so I tried as much as possible to let them (the play­ers) understand that we need to be calm in every situation.”

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars is reported to have parted ways with Coach Yaw Acheampong after a string of poor results, according to a Ghanasoccernet report.

The two-time Premier League winners have struggled to find their rhythm under him, losing four games, drawing six and win­ning just two games.

With 12 points, the fire boys currently find themselves in 13th position on the domestic top-flight standings after 12 matches into the campaign.

According to the report, Assis­tant Coach, Paul Tandoh, will take over the club until a substantive trainer is appointed