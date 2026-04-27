Otumfuo marks 27 years on Golden Stool… calls for national unity

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, last Friday marked his 27th enstoolment anniversary at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The event, held under the theme “Advancing peace and sustainable economic development through royal vision”, brought together a distinguished gathering of national and international dignitaries at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall.

In his address, the Asantehene highlighted the threat partisan politics posed to the nation’s cherished values of civility and brotherliness.

“Sadly, the adversarial nature of politics often threatens to overrun our natural instincts for civility and brotherliness,” he said.

“But Manhyia remains determined to ensure that Ghanaians do not give in to the corrosive embers of misguided politics,” he added.

The Asantehene presented commemorative gold coins to the President, John Dramani Mahama, former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as well as former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, in recognition of their contributions to Ghana’s peace architecture.

He traced the country’s journey of national reconciliation across successive administrations.

He credited former President Kufuor with laying the foundation by entrusting Manhyia with the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy crisis — a mediation effort that spanned years and was eventually resolved under former President Akufo-Addo with the enskinment of a new Yaa-Na in January 2019.

The Asantehene said the long-standing Bawku conflict was subsequently referred to Manhyia under the Akufo-Addo administration, and expressed cautious optimism that President Mahama’s “forthright action” had laid the groundwork for lasting peace in the area.

“We seek to affirm that, in office or out of office, Manhyia is home to whoever has had the unique privilege of drawing the sacred sword of the state and swearing allegiance to the people,” he said.

“We know what it means to draw the sword and swear to the people, and the moral and spiritual significance can never be lost or undervalued,” he added.

The Asantehene also used the occasion to speak on behalf of civilians across the world affected by armed conflicts.

Addressing global leaders, he called for dialogue and reconciliation, urging them to prioritise peace over continued warfare. He mentioned conflict zones such as Kyiv, Tehran, Tel Aviv and Beirut.

“We convey to the powers who carry the destiny of the world on their fingertips to hear the cries of the millions who are the collateral victims of wars about which they have not the faintest idea,” he said.

“There is no single Ghanaian in a city, town or village, and no African anywhere, who is not being impacted by the raging wars,” he added.

President Mahama was represented at the event by Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), who conveyed the President’s congratulations and appreciation to the Asantehene.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI

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