Our commitment to women empowerment not in words, but action – Veep

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, says government’s commitment to supporting women is “not just in words, but in action.”

“A clear demonstration of this is the provision of free sanitary pads for girls in primary and senior high schools, as cap­tured in the recently read 2025 Budget.

“This initiative ensures that young girls can stay in school without barriers to their education, reinforcing our belief that em­powering women starts with empowering the girls,” she explained.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang said this at the commemoration of the 2025 In­ternational Women’s Day at the Presidency in Accra on Friday.

On the theme: “Accelerating action for a more equitable workplace,” it brought together women from diverse societies of the country to observe the day with the rest of the world.

Vice President Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reminded the gathering that equity was not about favour, nor division; “it is about fair­ness, opportunity, and ensuring that every woman has the space to lead, thrive, and contribute at her fullest potential”.

She said as the first female Vice Presi­dent of the Republic, the responsibility to change the narrative was immense for not only now, but for the generations of wom­en and girls who look up to them.

Bearing in mind what could be done to keep the door of opportunity opened to generations of Ghanaian women, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang said she was up to the challenge with the unwavering support she’s been given in her new role.

She urged the gathering to take their wellness seriously and balance same with the stress of their offices, she said a healthy woman was a productive woman, and a well-balanced woman, an empowered woman.

Vice President urged the meeting to con­tinue to support the government to accel­erate action towards delivering the mandate entrusted by Ghanaians to Reset Ghana.

“As we move forward, let us reaffirm our commitment to mentorship, inclusion, and systemic change.

“Let us not only break barriers but also build bridges to ensure that no woman is left behind. May we be each other’s keeper,” the Vice President rallied.