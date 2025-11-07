Parliament Applauds Yasmine Diakwa’s Courage and Vision

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah on the floor of the House, recognized the courage and determination of Yasmine Affoué Diakwa, a 34 year old cyclist and activist from Côte d’Ivoire.

She undertook a transcontinental adventure called “Wiri” meaning “Where Innovation Rises” beginning in Korhogo in northern Côte d’Ivoire. Yasmine rode across eleven African countries including Ghana, before reaching Cape Town, South Africa.

The Deputy Minister further highlighted Yasmine work through her organization, Gender Africa, which focuses on addressing structural inequalities in the global financial system.

Her advocacy for climate justice, fair taxation and transparent governance resonated strongly during the 2025 APNIFFT Continental Conference in Johannesburg.

The Wiri Expedition also contributed to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including Quality Education, Gender Equality, Economic Growth, Innovation, Climate Action and Strong Institutions.

Commenting on the statement, Members of Parliament commended Yasmine for her vision and leadership, urging young Africans particularly women to pursue their dreams boldly and take an active role in shaping the continent’s future.