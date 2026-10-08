Yaw Ampofo Ankrah defers parliament appearance over ongoing CID probe

Lawyers for suspended National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, say he will not appear before Parliament for now because matters concerning him are currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

In a statement issued on behalf of Mr Ampofo Ankrah, his legal counsel, Jerry Avenorgbor of Brookman Amissah & Associates, said the sports administrator has cooperated and will continue to cooperate with the police as they work to establish the facts.

The lawyers said Mr Ampofo Ankrah and his representatives would refrain from making detailed public comments on the allegations while the investigation is ongoing.

They urged the media and the public to exercise restraint and avoid presenting allegations, speculation or unverified information as established facts.

The lawyers stressed that the existence of an investigation does not, by itself, amount to a finding of wrongdoing against Mr Ampofo Ankrah or any other person.

On calls for Mr Ampofo Ankrah to appear before Parliament, his lawyers said it would be “imprudent” for him to do so while the CID investigation remains active and he is under suspension.

According to them, appearing before Parliament at this stage could create complications for the investigation and potentially affect the process through which the facts are being established.

Mr Ampofo Ankrah has therefore decided to defer any appearance until the investigation has been concluded and the circumstances surrounding his suspension have been determined by the appropriate authorities.

His lawyers, however, stressed that the decision should not be interpreted as a refusal to submit to lawful processes or to account to Parliament or any other constitutionally mandated institution.

They explained that the position is intended to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and prevent any action that could potentially interfere with it.

The lawyers further indicated that if his suspension is lifted and he is restored to his position as Director-General of the NSA at the discretion of the Office of the President, he will respond appropriately to any lawful request to appear before Parliament or another competent institution.

Mr Ampofo Ankrah and his legal representatives are expected to respond to the findings of the investigation and address any issues requiring clarification once the appropriate authorities have completed their work.

They have meanwhile called for patience and respect for the ongoing investigative process.

By: Jacob Aggrey