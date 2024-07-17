Parliament presents ‘Demo Cup’ to IGP

Parliament yesterday presented the ‘Democra­cy Cup’ to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and the Police Management Board in Accra, yesterday.

The ‘Democracy Cup’ is an initiative of Parliament to celebrate 30 years of democ­racy in the country.

It will be commemorated with a match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadi­um today with the cup at stake.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parlia­ment, Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, said there cannot be democracy without the Ghana Police, recording the provision of security.

Mr Asiamah stated that Ghanaians were committed to democracy and all must play their part.

He further said so far Parliament has presented the Democracy Cup to the Electoral Commission, Chiefs, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), schools and other stakeholders and has also used the plat­form to preach tolerance.

Dr Dampare, who received the trophy on behalf of the Police Service, asked electorates to collaborate with the secu­rity agencies to sustain democracy in the country.

“Our democracy is an enviable one; both young and old must come together to ensure we sustain the country’s democracy for the future,” he added.

The IGP who doubles as the Chairman of the National Election Security Task­force assured the citizenry of the Police continuous collaboration with other State security agencies in order to ensure peace, security and stability.

He declared the support of the Police service for the match and commended Parliament for the initiative.

Mr Asiamah was accompanied by the Deputy Clerk, Corporate and Financial Management Services to Parliament, Mr Ebenezer Ahumah, the Second Deputy Minority Whip, Mrs Comfort Doyoe Cud­joe, and Mr Kwabena Mensah Woyome, Ranking member of the Sport Committee, among others.

