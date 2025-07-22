Patholab screens Adabraka teachers in health outreach drive

More than 100 teachers and workers of the Adabraka Cluster of Schools yesterday benefited from a free health screening organised by Patholab Medical Laboratory as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.

The screening, held on the school premises, focused on the early detection of lifestyle-related conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity.

According to the Laboratory Director of Patholab Solutions Ghana Limited, Mrs Eliza­beth-Irene Baitie, the exercise forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility ef­forts aimed at promoting preven­tive healthcare, especially among workers with busy schedules.

“We are testing for risk factors such as blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and body mass index. These are silent indicators of disease that can be managed if detected early,” she explained.

Mrs Baitie noted that teachers, due to the demanding nature of their work, often neglect their health, leading to undiagnosed or poorly managed conditions.

“By bringing this initiative to their doorstep, we are encourag­ing regular check-ups and raising awareness on the importance of knowing your numbers,” she added.

She announced that as part of the laboratory’s anniversary celebrations, Patholab will be of­fering a 25 per cent discount on selected laboratory tests on the 25th of every month, accessible to the general public.

The health screening was also opened to members of the surrounding community, offering them the opportunity to access basic medical services free of charge.

On the other hand, the School Improvement Support Offi­cer for the Adabraka circuit, Mrs Brenda Benedicta At­tuquayefio, commended Patholab for the initiative.

She said the programme was both timely and beneficial, partic­ularly for teachers who are unable to make time for hospital visits.

“Many of our teachers cannot go for regular check-ups due to their tight schedules. This outreach will go a long way in identifying health risks early. A colleague recently collapsed due to undiagnosed high blood pres­sure, so this is a very important intervention,” she indicated.

A teacher at Great Memo­rial Basic School, Miss Jessi­ca Opoku-Mensah, expressed her appreciation for the initiative.

She stated that many teachers face financial and time barriers to accessing such services and welcomed the free opportunity to check her vitals and consult medical professionals.

The exercise included onsite consultations, health education, and referrals for follow-up care where necessary. Organisers indi­cated that similar initiatives would be held in other parts of the country in the coming months.

BY EUGENE AMPIAW