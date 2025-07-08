PBL wins 2 honours at Premier Retail Banking Leadership awards

Prudential Bank Limited (PBL) has been adjudged the Best Bank in Multichannel Banking Experience at the 2nd Premier Retail Banking Leadership Awards ceremony held in Accra.

The Bank’s Executive Head, Retail and Commercial Bank­ing, Ebow Quayson, also won the Transformational Leader in Integrated Retail and Commercial Banking award at the ceremony organised by the Corporate and Governance Boardroom, a cor­porate governance think tank.

Speaking after receiving his award, Mr Quayson expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition and praised PBL customers for the vote of confi­dence in the Bank.

“I am delighted to be rec­ognised as a transformational leader in our industry. I am grateful to the organisers for this recognition. At Prudential Bank we cherish our customers and commit daily to serve them right.”

“We have already started the 24-hour economy policy with our 24/7 banking service on our various multichannel banking platforms. So if you don’t get us in a branch, you can always bank with us anywhere anytime all around the world at your conve­nience,” he said.

He further stated that the two awards reinforced the bank’s firm footing in the Retail and Com­mercial banking space having placed 3rd in Retail Banking in the 2023 KPMG CX Survey and 1st in SME Banking in the 2024 KPMG CX Survey.

Commenting on the dou­ble feat, Managing Director of PBL, Bernard A. Gyebi, said the recognition of the Bank and its retail head was a testament of the bank’s commitment to proper retail banking delivery to enhance lives.

“At Prudential Bank, our commitment to making the customer the centre of our activities is unwavering. We go the extra mile for each of our customer base. We are commit­ted to improving lives and this we demonstrate in our banking propositions and offerings. This recognition is yet another testa­ment of our continual push for innovative retail banking stan­dards,” he said.

The awards were presented by Eric Otoo, former Managing Director of Ghana Amalgamated Trust at an exquisite dinner at the Accra Marriot Hotel in Accra.

The Premier Retail Banking Leadership awards recognises or­ganisations and individuals who excel in the retail banking sector. Four other banks were also rec­ognised at the awards event.

BY TIMES REPORTER