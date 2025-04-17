PCG Moderator urges Bawku to embrace peace

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Rt Rev Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has appeal to parties in the Bawku conflict and other tension-prone areas across the country to embrace peace and reconciliation.

He reminded Ghanaians that no situation wsa beyond God’s power to transform, urging the nation “to fix its gaze” on the living Christ who brings renewal even in the face of despair.

“Just as the disciples were filled with renewed hope when they found the empty tomb, so must we fix our gaze on the living Christ, who assures us that He is with us to the end of the age,” he said.

In his Easter message shared with The Ghanaian Times on Wednesday, on the theme “Celebrating Our Heritage in the Hope of the Resurrection,” the Moderator used the occasion to call on all Christians to reflect deeply on their faith and to live the values of love, unity, and justice in both word and action.

“I humbly call on all stakeholders in the ongoing conflict at Bawku and its environs, as well as in other places, to embrace peace over conflict, as Christ says, ‘My peace I give you…’,” he stated, adding that “As we celebrate the sacrificial love of Christ, peaceful coexistence in our schools, workplaces, homes, and marketplaces should be our priority.”

He explained that Easter was not only a celebration of the resurrection but also a call to practical action, particularly when the country faces economic hardship, social unrest, and moral decline.

“The resurrection is not a passive event—it is a call to action. We must, with boldness and humility, speak the truth in love and seek the welfare of each other.”

The Moderator called on the Church to become a beacon of integrity and moral clarity, especially in a society struggling with ethical and leadership challenges.

He said the joy of Easter must extend beyond church services into everyday acts of compassion and advocacy.

“As people of God, the joy of the resurrection should not be confined to the walls of our sanctuaries. It must propel us into our communities with acts of love, justice, and compassion,” he said.

He encouraged all Ghanaians to draw strength from the resurrection and to rise into newness of life with courage and conviction. “Let us rise with Christ into newness of life, proclaiming not only with our lips but also with our lives, ‘Because He lives, we can face tomorrow.”

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG