Peprah Oppong, Issahaku and Alidu Seidu named in squad for Central African Republic and Comoros World Cup qualifiers

Youngster Kojo Peprah Oppong, Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Alidu Seidu have been named in Ghana’s squad for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic and Comoros.

Kojo Peprah Oppong, 21, has been impressive for OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1 this season, delivering outstanding performances. He began his career with Attram De Visser in the Division One League before moving to Europe two seasons ago.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku returns to the squad after a stellar performance for Leicester City in the English Championship, having been sidelined since November due to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury.

Alidu Seidu also makes a return after recovering from a long-standing knee injury that kept him out of the squad since November last year.

Medeama SC midfielder Prince Owusu has been handed his debut call up following his brilliant start to the Ghana Premier League.

Ghana will play the penultimate World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic at Stade d’Honneur de Meknes at 16h00 GMT on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, before hosting Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium at 19: 00 GMT on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

The Black Stars are chasing a fifth World Cup appearance as they currently sit at the top of Group I with 19 points with two matches to the end of the qualifiers.