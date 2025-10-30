Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana condemns assault on Pharmacy staff and client at Burma Camp

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has strongly condemned the assault of a pharmacy worker and a female client by a soldier at e-PRIDE Chemist inside Burma Camp in Accra.

A viral CCTV video circulating on social media shows a non-uniformed officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, identified as Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Mensah Williams, physically attacking both the pharmacy staff and the client inside the pharmacy.

In a statement signed by its President, Pharm. Paul Owusu Donkor, the PSGH described the incident as “barbaric, reprehensible, and utterly unacceptable.”

The Society said the act violates the fundamental human rights of the victims and undermines public trust in healthcare facilities.

“The assault on pharmacy personnel is an attack on public health and the safety of every Ghanaian who depends on pharmacy services for their well-being,” the statement said.

The PSGH said it has visited e-PRIDE Chemist to verify the incident and assured the pharmacy team of its full support to ensure justice for the victims.

It pledged to provide psychological and professional assistance to those affected.

The Society urged both the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that justice is delivered swiftly and transparently.

The statement commended the Ghana Armed Forces for acting quickly to arrest the suspect, saying it shows the military’s commitment to discipline and professionalism.

“We trust that disciplinary processes, thorough investigations, and prosecution of the perpetrator will be expedited to reinforce public confidence in the Armed Forces’ zero-tolerance stance toward such misconduct,” the statement added.

The PSGH reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the safety and dignity of pharmacy professionals across the country and called on all stakeholders to ensure that healthcare spaces remain zones of respect and safety.

By: Jacob Aggrey