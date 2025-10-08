PNC Chairman urges President Mahama to involve Minority Parties in Galamsey fight

The Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Samson Asaki Awingobit, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to involve minority political parties in the national fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

According to him, the fight against galamsey should not be limited to the government and civil society organizations (CSOs) alone, but should include all political parties to ensure a united and effective national approach.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Awingobit commended the government for the recent improvements in the economy, saying indicators such as inflation, interest rates, and the exchange rate have shown signs of stability.

He praised the establishment of the nine-member committee to tackle illegal mining, expressing confidence that it will deliver positive results.

However, he urged President Mahama to extend invitations to minority political parties to participate in discussions and initiatives aimed at ending galamsey.

“This galamsey fight should not be only for the government and CSOs; it should be for all Ghanaians,” he said. “Invite us — you might not like our opinions, but I believe you will get strong support from many minority political parties if they are involved.”

Mr. Awingobit stressed that including political parties in the conversation will make the fight a collective national effort rather than a partisan one.

“The President should share his policies and plans with us and also consider our suggestions. When we all come together, it will be Ghana’s success — not just that of the NDC or the government of the day,” he said.

He further noted that a successful fight against illegal mining will help restore the nation’s forests and water bodies and reduce the pollution caused by harmful chemicals like mercury.

Mr. Awingobit concluded by urging all political leaders and citizens to unite behind the government’s efforts to protect the environment and secure Ghana’s future.

By: Jacob Aggrey