Police ban live ammunition at Asantehemaa’s Funeral

The Ghana Police Service has announced that no live ammunition will be allowed within the inner perimeter of the funeral grounds of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

Speaking to the press, Public Relations Officer of the Police, DSP Godwin Ahia, said the directive forms part of measures to ensure safety and order during the funeral.

According to him, chiefs and traditional groups who usually fire muskets during such ceremonies must only use blank ammunition.

“No live ammunition is permitted within the inner perimeter. Chiefs can fire blank shots outside, but once inside, firing must stop,” he stressed.

DSP Ahia also cautioned against the use of locally manufactured pistols, describing them as illegal weapons.

He revealed that some individuals had been spotted with such guns on previous days of the funeral and warned that anyone found with them would be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, the police will strictly enforce the rules to prevent accidents and maintain peace as mourners and dignitaries gather to honor the late Queen Mother of Asanteman.

By: Jacob Aggrey