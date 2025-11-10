Police Council representative completes nationwide tour to address junior officers’ welfare

Chief Inspector Angel Lolo, the representative of junior ranks on the Ghana Police Service Council, has completed a nationwide tour aimed at engaging junior officers across the country on issues of welfare and professional development.

Chief Inspector Angel Lolo, the representative of junior ranks on the Ghana Police Service Council, has completed a nationwide tour aimed at engaging junior officers across the country on issues of welfare and professional development.

The initiative, described by many regional commanders as the first of its kind, focused on identifying the key challenges facing junior officers and exploring ways to improve their career growth and working conditions.

The tour covered all Police regions and formed part of efforts to strengthen communication between the leadership and frontline personnel.

It provided an opportunity for officers to openly share their concerns, suggestions, and expectations with their representative on the Council.

Chief Inspector Lolo’s visit was seen as an important step in promoting inclusiveness and participatory decision-making within the Service.

It aligns with the leadership approach of the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who has emphasized the need for greater collaboration and accountability within the ranks.

Information gathered from the tour will be used to develop strategic recommendations aimed at improving welfare structures and career development opportunities for junior officers.

The nationwide engagement ended in Accra, where Chief Inspector Lolo met with junior officers at the Police Headquarters.

He encouraged them to remain dedicated to duty while assuring them that their concerns would be presented to the Police Council for consideration.

The Police Administration commended Chief Inspector Angel Lolo for his dedication and contribution to enhancing the welfare and morale of personnel within the Ghana Police Service.

By: Jacob Aggrey