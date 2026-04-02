 Police Hospital undertakes 4–day fumigation exercise

The Ghana Police Hospital will embark on a fumigation and maintenance exercise at the Paediatrics and the Accident and Emergency Department from Friday April 3 to April 6, 2026, to improve safety and hygiene.

Subsequently, there will be no new admissions at the aforementioned Departments from 15 April, 2026 to help decongest the

units before the fumigation exercise commences.

“The Management of the Ghana Police Hospital appeals to members of the general public and clients to take note of this fumigation exercise in the hospital and use alternative healthcare facilities during this period, ” a statement issued in Accra signed by the Public Affairs Officer of hospital, Police Chief Inspector, Faustina Afia Nunekpeku, and shared with the Ghanaian Times has said.

BY TIMES REPORTER



