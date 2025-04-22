Police intercepts 33,000 Ammunition enroute to Benin

The Volta Re­gional police command on Friday intercepted 33,000 ammuni­tion packed in 132 boxes concealed in an Accra –Be­nin bound Hyundai bus with the registration number GR 8246-Q.

The move was part of planned security measures put in place to maintain law and order during the Easter festivities

The Volta Regional Public Affairs officer, Deputy Superin­tendent of Police (DSP) Mr Felix Danku, who made this known at a press conference, said the police personnel on duty at the Tadzewu-Mitsrikasa barrier in the Ketu North Municipality, intercepted the vehicle which had passengers onboard, and routine search conducted on the vehicle discovered 60 cartons of AAA cartridges containing 15,000 piec­es of AAA and 72 cartons of BB cartridges also containing 18,000 pieces of BB.

He revealed that the driver of the vehicle, Abasou Fusseni, aged 45 years, and his co-driver, Salisu Jalilu, aged 38 years, were arrested for interrogations but both denied knowledge of the illegal goods.

DSP Danku, however, dis­closed that police gathered infor­mation indicating that it was the co-driver who loaded the illicit goods onto the vehicle.

Moreover, he indicated that as a result, the driver of the vehicle, Fusseni, was granted police enquiry bail to enable him convey the passengers to their destination while the co-driver, Jalilu, was detained to assist in investigation.

According to DSP Danku, Jalilu would be arraigned before the court on Tuesday April 22, 2025 and warned that his outfit remained committed to combating transnational crimes to promote peace in the Africa sub-region

FROM SAMUEL

AGBEWODE, HO