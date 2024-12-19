Poor service dominates complaints against ECG, GWCL

Low quality of service has been the leading issue re­ported by customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Electricity Com­pany of Ghana (ECG), according to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

Between January and October this year, 1,477 out of the 1,891 complaints received by PURC cen­tred on subpar service delivery.

Customers lodged various complaints about ECG, including power outages, phase-offs, and low voltage.

On the other hand, issues with GWCL included irregular water supply, discoloured water, burst pipes, leaks, and low water pres­sure.

ECG accounted for 1,096 com­plaints, while GWCL recorded 381 under the category of low service quality.

Speaking during a media stakeholder meeting on Tuesday, Mr Jude Aduamoah- Addo, the Eastern Regional Manager of PURC, emphasised the importance of providing high-quality services to ensure customers get value for their money.

He noted that although the PURC has resolved nearly all complaints received this year, utility providers must adopt effective strategies to improve their opera­tions and satisfy customer needs.

“Of the 1,891 complaints recorded this year, 1,870 have been resolved, with the remaining issues under active review. Other concerns reported by customers included overbilling, metering is­sues, disconnections, and property damage,” he said.

Mr Aduamoah stressed the need for ECG and GWCL to adhere to their mandate of delivering reliable and quality services.

“In terms of billing disputes, PURC resolved 337 cases, with 77 consumers benefiting from a total billing adjustment of GH¢333,374.26 in favour of both ECG and GWCL customers. ECG also recovered a total revenue of GH¢56,893.18 through these inter­ventions,” he revealed.

Additionally, he stated that 74 customers under the government’s Self-Help Electrification Project (SHEP), who had never received bills, now have monthly billing systems in place.

He noted that PURC also facil­itated critical interventions, such as restoring power to residents at Onakwase, Asamankese District, after a week-long outage.

Mr Jude reaffirmed the Com­mission’s commitment to ensuring both utility providers and consum­ers are satisfied.

He then encouraged customers to report grievances through the Commission’s digitised platforms for faster resolutions.

“This year, WhatsApp became the most popular channel for filing complaints, surpassing walk-ins, phone calls, field reports, and written submissions. We encourage more customers to use digital plat­forms to reach us, as the country is advancing technologically,” Mr Jude explained.

He also urged consumers to fulfil their financial obligations by paying utility bills promptly.

“Timely payment is crucial for utility providers to maintain and improve the quality of service,” he added.

He said PURC remains dedicated to resolving customer complaints and working with utility provid­ers to enhance service delivery, adding that both ECG and GWCL are urged to prioritise efficient operations to build trust and meet customer expectations.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU

AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA

