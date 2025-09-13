Power Is like an ice block, it melts from day one – Afenyo-Markin warns

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged political leaders to learn from past mistakes and handle power with caution.

Speaking at the Accra Circuit Court for Abronye DC proceedings, Afenyo-Markin admitted that governments in the past, including his own side, had made mistakes and were not perfect.

He warned that if such mistakes were repeated, the country could be heading in the wrong direction.

He pointed to the removal of a former Chief Justice as an example, saying a report was prepared even before a committee hearing was completed.

According to him, such actions make it difficult to control extremists and hardliners in Ghana’s politics.

The Minority Leader stressed that power is temporary and must be exercised responsibly.

“Power is like an ice block, When it’s given to you, it starts to melt from the very day,” he noted.

By: Jacob Aggrey